GOP Votes To Ban Budget Office From Calculating How Much Obamacare Repeal Would Explode Deficit | If You Only News

GOP Votes To Ban Budget Office From Calculating How Much Obamacare Repeal Would Explode Deficit

Seeded by NC Slim
Seeded on Fri Jan 6, 2017 2:17 PM
The GOP Hill dwellers are trying to gut the Affordable Care Act, but they do not have a replacement. Also the Republicans placed a ban on the Congressional Budget Office(CBO). Paul Ryan and his cabal want to hide how much the repeal will cost American taxpayers--$350 billion over 10 years.

