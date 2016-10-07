Newsvine

Release of Charlotte Shooting Latest Video Should Bring Up Some Questions Over a Tattoo

By NC Slim
Fri Oct 7, 2016 12:57 AM
Finally, Charlotte-Mecklenburg PD released additional video of the shooting of Keith Scott, but something odd catches the eye. One of the officer's has a tattoo on his arm, which reads RAGNAROK. It seems Ragnarok is code for a pro-white race end of the world scenario. The supremacists rise up, kill all major players(government) and murder the invaders(non-whites). The world is destroyed, renewed and replenished with the aid of captured child-bearing white girls.

Article Photo

CMPD Cop standing over body of Keith Scott following shooting

