Finally, Charlotte-Mecklenburg PD released additional video of the shooting of Keith Scott, but something odd catches the eye. One of the officer's has a tattoo on his arm, which reads RAGNAROK. It seems Ragnarok is code for a pro-white race end of the world scenario. The supremacists rise up, kill all major players(government) and murder the invaders(non-whites). The world is destroyed, renewed and replenished with the aid of captured child-bearing white girls.