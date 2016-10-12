Plane crew almost lets man die because they refuse to believe black woman is a doctor. | Workplace | Someecards

A friend emailed me something from Facebook that looks a lot like a terrible case of racism by a Delta Airlines flight attendant. A medical emergency aboard a flight could have ended badly.
I am putting the link I got(if the other doesn't work)
A friend emailed me something from Facebook that looks a lot like a terrible case of racism by a Delta Airlines flight attendant. A medical emergency aboard a flight could have ended badly.
I am putting the link I got(if the other doesn't work)
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment