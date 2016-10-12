Newsvine

NC Slim

 

About News Junkie Articles: 176 Seeds: 529 Comments: 9441 Since: Sep 2008

Plane crew almost lets man die because they refuse to believe black woman is a doctor. | Workplace | Someecards

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by NC Slim View Original Article: someecards.com
Seeded on Wed Oct 12, 2016 5:58 PM
Discuss:

A friend emailed me something from Facebook that looks a lot like a terrible case of racism by a Delta Airlines flight attendant. A medical emergency aboard a flight could have ended badly.

 I am putting the link I got(if the other doesn't work)

http://go.some.ly/XdWUyxo

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor