Republicans Still Gaming the System in N.C. and Michigan

By NC Slim
Thu Oct 13, 2016 11:12 AM
North Carolina is a swing state. Gov. Pat McCrory and the GOP are doing everything to keep the state "red." As some may recall, the Republican-led legislature was ordered by a federal court to toss its "racially-gerrymandered" districts for the upcoming election. Here's an update: the North Carolina Board of Elections has turned a Durham case over to the prosecutor for investigation.

http://www.wral.com/state-board-refers-durham-election-case-to-district-attorney-/16111651/?

 

In Michigan, Flint's drinking water is contaminated by lead. The crisis has not been resolved. However,  Republican governor Rick Snyder is dumping millions of dollars in legal fees on the people. The Snyder administration says he can use public funds to reproduce state documents and to defend himself against lawsuits.

http://www.thetimesherald.com/story/news/local/michigan/2016/10/12/grand-jury-investigation-sought-snyder-legal-fees-flint/91938450/

