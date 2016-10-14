U.S. DOT Pushes For Stricter Rules For Service Animals On Airplanes « CBS New York

Newsvine

I used to love flying. But jumping on a plane and zipping off to anywhere is a nightmare. Long lines. Shoes off, ID at the ready.

Now, I must put up with an assortment of so called "service pets." Don't get me wrong. I am a dog lover. However, I am highly allergic to cat hair and dander. The last time I flew from LAS to RDU--my seat partner had a cat in her handbag. I had a major episode.

I'm a skeptic. I question those claiming they must fly with their pets. It seems the DOT wants airlines to tighten the rules. 

 

