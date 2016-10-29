James Comey--What Does Anthony Weiner's D**k-Pixs Have to do with Hillary?

James Comey, FBI Director

Courtesy: Salon.com

Absolutely nothing!!! FBI Director James Comey is the new “Hanging Chad Master.” He has set himself up as the “Decider.” Guess he is channeling the late Nino Scalia and the four conservatives on the high court.

Here’s news for you--Comey. You are an attorney not a Supreme. You are supposed to follow the law, present evidence, show the facts. Instead, you have played the party- over-people-card, ignoring long-standing policy to stay above the fray in elections.

Okay. I get it. You say you are no longer a registered Republican, but donated to the McCain and Romney campaigns. In other words, you’ve still got skin in the game.

James show me the evidence, please? Did Hillary send classified info to Weiner? No! And, you know it. Whatever happened to your regard for a legal code of conduct? Should all of your past cases come under review? What about your emails? Your previous actions:

What’s the truth about the Ashcroft/NSA domestic snooping program?

How did you get that job with the biggest US defense contractor, Lockheed Martin? Insider info?

What about that non-partisan, non-political stance against then-AG Alberto Gonzales in the US Attorney dismissal scandal?

Was the Weiner laptop warrant for the alleged sexting probe? Or was the target always Huma Abedin and ultimately--Hillary Clinton.

Could it be that you, James Comey, are the Wikileaker?

Clearly, you’re a quisling campaigning for the job as the nation’s next top cop--should it come to that. You broke the code of professional ethics and responsibility. Here’s a suggestion--QUIT!