The NCGOP is Trying to Steal the #1 Government Job in North Carolina.

Pat McCrory and Roy Cooper courtesy:WITN.com

The GOP is demanding a recount in the governor’s contest. The McCrory people allege a counting error involving 90,000 ballots. The Republicans say the voting machines in Durham, NC failed. Ironic. They conservatives had no problem with the balloting Tuesday when the machines went on the “fritz” at 8AM. The NCGOP thought the fix was in and the incumbent would win handily.

Two Democratic groups called on a Superior Court judge to make things right and whole by issuing an injunction. The request was denied. The local BOE asked the State Board to issue a blanket order, extending voting hours to all precincts due to the inability to check-in, delays and long lines. Reportedly, some residents left the long lines to go to work or keep medical appointments and did not vote.

There are 3 Republicans and 2 Democrats on the NC State Board of Elections. The NCSBE dragged its feet until 6:30PM. McCrory’s handpicked officials decided only 8 precincts were affected for “various issues.” The officials ordered the polls remain open at two precincts for 60 minutes. The other 6 precincts got :20, :25, :30 or :45 extra minutes.

Democrat Roy Cooper is leading. He called out the right wingers. “They are trying to undermine election results based on rumor and innuendo.What the NCGOP fails to mention is that the Durham County Board of Elections is controlled by the Republicans who were appointed by Governor McCrory himself.”

McCrory refuses to concede. The Republicans are throwing a hissy fit, pretending the election has been hijacked. They moved polling places at the last minute. They purged Democratic voters from the rolls. A court forced them to restore an estimated 4,500 people to rolls by election day. There were reports of intimidation and stolen campaign signs.