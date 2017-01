The roots of the electoral college--

Jefferson got 14 Electoral College votes that were apportioned to Southern states based on their slave populations. That margin put Jefferson over the top, and led to him, a slaveholder, being ridiculed as a “black” president. Slavery, at that moment, defined the balance of power in the Electoral College and in the nation. It would do so for James Madison’s election, for James Monroe's, and for those of several other presidents before 1860.(Freep.com)