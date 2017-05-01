With Trump In The White House, MSNBC Is Resisting The Resistance | The Huffington Post

TV News is a business. NBC/MSNBC chair, Andy Lack, supposedly knows the biz, what viewers want. He's been futzing with the talent and show slots. It appears Lack is kicking the LEFT-leaning cable network to center-RIGHT--kinda like FOX-lite.
